Ministers time-wasting on bank union talks, MEPs say

MEPs have accused EU finance ministers of delaying tactics in negotiations on a single resolution fund for eurozone banks.
Deputies in Strasbourg voted on Thursday (6 February) by a strong margin to back a parliament negotiating strategy which rejects plans agreed by ministers to set up a common resolution fund to cover the costs of failed banks using an intergovernmental treaty.
It would also establish a fully mutualised fund by 2018 - five years faster than the timetable propos...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
