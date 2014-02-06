Ministers time-wasting on bank union talks, MEPs say

MEPs have accused EU finance ministers of delaying tactics in negotiations on a single resolution fund for eurozone banks.

Deputies in Strasbourg voted on Thursday (6 February) by a strong margin to back a parliament negotiating strategy which rejects plans agreed by ministers to set up a common resolution fund to cover the costs of failed banks using an intergovernmental treaty.

It would also establish a fully mutualised fund by 2018 - five years faster than the timetable propos...