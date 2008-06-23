Brussels' voluntary lobbyist register under fire

Lobbyists who try to influence European legislation on behalf of corporations, industry associations, trade unions and NGOs are being encouraged to sign up to a public register of their activities, launched on Monday (23 June) by the European Commission.

But civil society groups have slammed the registry, unveiled after years of consultations and discussions. The scheme, they believe, has "less than no value", as it is voluntary and does not contain the names of lobbyists, which campaig...