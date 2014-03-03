Ad
Swiss voters backed strict curbs to EU immigration in a referendum in February (Photo: Lars Francke)

Swiss hope to salvage EU agreements despite immigrant cap

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The Swiss government will try to salvage its bilateral programmes with the EU, which are under threat after voters backed plans to cap EU migration, the country's economy minister has said.

"We have to reconcile the popular vote and the free movement of persons, also in order to save the bilateral agreements," Johann Schneider-Ammann told the SonntagsZeitung in an interview on Sunday (2 March).

Swiss voters backed plans to reintroduce annual immigration quotas by a narrow majority...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

