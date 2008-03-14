Merkel to travel to Ireland for EU treaty vote

German chancellor Angela Merkel is to travel to Ireland next month to help persuade Irish citizens to vote yes in the country's referendum on the EU treaty.

Irish foreign minister Dermot Ahern on Thursday (13 March) said that Prime Minister Bertie Ahern had asked the chancellor "some time back", with Ms Merkel due to make the visit on 14 April.

She is expected to make a keynote speech in favour of the EU treaty, which Germany was largely responsible for putting together after its ...