euobserver
The German constitutional court says Lisbon treaty can be fully ratified only if national parliament is strengthened (Photo: Bundesverfassungsgericht)

German court gives conditional green light to new treaty

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Germany's highest court on Tuesday ruled that the EU's new treaty is compatible with German law, so long as the role of the national parliament in EU decision-making is strengthened.

"The German constitution says yes to the Lisbon treaty, but on a national level the parliament has to have a stronger say in EU matters", vice-president of the German constitutional court, Andreas Vosskuhle, said on Tuesday after reading the verdict.

The court in Karlsruhe also said that the treaty ...

euobserver

