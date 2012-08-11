Barroso to Ponta: Stop fighting, protect judges

The head of the EU commission on Friday (10 August) sent a harsh letter to Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta, urging him to stop political infighting and ensure that top judges can do their work without threats.

"I am deeply concerned about recent developments relating to the Constitutional Court's validation of the referendum, despite the assurances you have personally given me in our contacts," Jose Manuel Barroso wrote.

In recent days, the EU justice commissioner and a panel...