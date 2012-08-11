Ad
euobserver
Barroso (l) and Ponta in Bucharest in June (Photo: ec.euroa.eu)

Barroso to Ponta: Stop fighting, protect judges

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The head of the EU commission on Friday (10 August) sent a harsh letter to Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta, urging him to stop political infighting and ensure that top judges can do their work without threats.

"I am deeply concerned about recent developments relating to the Constitutional Court's validation of the referendum, despite the assurances you have personally given me in our contacts," Jose Manuel Barroso wrote.

In recent days, the EU justice commissioner and a panel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Romanian judges report death threats
Romania referendum decision put off to September
Barroso (l) and Ponta in Bucharest in June (Photo: ec.euroa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections