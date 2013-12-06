Ad
euobserver
The EU's proposed financial transactions tax is not illegal, say commission lawyers (Photo: Joel Bombardier)

EU financial tax is legal, commission lawyers say

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU's financial transactions tax is legal and would not discriminate against countries outside its remit, according to lawyers working for the European Commission.\n \nA report by the commission's legal team, seen by EUobserver, rubbished claims by governments that the financial transactions tax could break international law.

They insisted that the tax had no effect on the right of governments to set national tax policies, stating that "the provision has no impact on the freedom of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU commission tables financial tax for 11 states
EU institutions at war on 'illegal' finance tax
EU commission not giving up on finance tax
The EU's proposed financial transactions tax is not illegal, say commission lawyers (Photo: Joel Bombardier)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections