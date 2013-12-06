EU financial tax is legal, commission lawyers say

The EU's financial transactions tax is legal and would not discriminate against countries outside its remit, according to lawyers working for the European Commission.\n \nA report by the commission's legal team, seen by EUobserver, rubbished claims by governments that the financial transactions tax could break international law.
They insisted that the tax had no effect on the right of governments to set national tax policies, stating that "the provision has no impact on the freedom of ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
