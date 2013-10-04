Ad
euobserver
Discarded clothes on migrant boat: Lampedusa has seen a steady inflow of migrants from Africa (Photo: noborder network)

EU after Lampedusa tragedy: More border surveillance

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Up to 300 migrants are feared dead after a boat caught fire near Lampedusa and the Italian coast guard failed to spot it in time.

Italy is holding a day of mourning on Friday (4 October) after more than a hundred bodies were found in the sea and rescuers are still searching for over 200 migrants who are still missing.

Around 150 people managed to survive the shipwreck and are being taken care of on the small Italian island, which in the past few years has become the main entry p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Related articles

First Libyan refugees arrive in Lampedusa
Italy and EU trade barbs on Lampedusa migrants
Discarded clothes on migrant boat: Lampedusa has seen a steady inflow of migrants from Africa (Photo: noborder network)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections