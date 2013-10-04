EU after Lampedusa tragedy: More border surveillance

Up to 300 migrants are feared dead after a boat caught fire near Lampedusa and the Italian coast guard failed to spot it in time.

Italy is holding a day of mourning on Friday (4 October) after more than a hundred bodies were found in the sea and rescuers are still searching for over 200 migrants who are still missing.

Around 150 people managed to survive the shipwreck and are being taken care of on the small Italian island, which in the past few years has become the main entry p...