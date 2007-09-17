Ad
The Hague - political horse-trading is likely to surround the referendum debate (Photo: Ridderzaal)

Dutch government struggling with EU referendum decision

by Mark Beunderman,

The Dutch government is struggling to take a decision on whether to hold a referendum on the EU's Reform Treaty.

In a meeting on Friday (14 September), the Dutch cabinet decided to postpone the tricky decision by one week after discussing a key report by the Council of State, the Dutch government's highest advisory body.

The Council of State last week said in an opinion that there is no legal requirement for a referendum since the new EU treaty does not include "constitutional" el...

