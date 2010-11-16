Ad
Brussels wants common disabled benefits across Europe

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The 80-million-or-so EU citizens with some form of disability should not see their benefits disappear if they cross a border within the EU, the European Commission has said amid plans for a "European Disability Act" to remove barriers by the end of the decade.

"To fully participate in our society and economy, people with disabilities need to have easier access to public buildings, public transport and to digital services," justice commissioner Viviane Reding said in Brussels on Monday (...

Brussels wants standardisation of disabled benefits across Europe (Photo: Jin Aili)

