View from the EU commission headquarters in Brussels. Carpenito: 'Do you want us all to be in the shit together, or do you want us to get out of it?' (Photo: Wikipedia)

Unloved 'eurocrats' look on at Brussels protest

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

As workers from across Europe marched through the EU quarter in Brussels on Wednesday (29 September), some EU officials felt equally gloomy about proposed cuts in the EU budget and what they see as "scapegoating" of the Union's institutions by national politicians.

With the top tier of EU civil servants earning as much as €14,000 to €16,000 a month, paying much less income tax than private-sector workers and holding jobs for life, it is hard for EU fonctionnaires to plead for sympathy a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

