The Lisbon treaty was signed last December - but is already "a dead document," says the Czech president (Photo: Portuguese EU Presidency)

Sarkozy heads to Prague for emergency EU treaty talks

by Elitsa Vucheva,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy will today (16 June) fly to Prague for emergency talks on the Lisbon Treaty with the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, with Czech president Vaclav Klaus declaring the treaty dead after the Irish No vote.

"The project is over in its entirety," Czech president Vaclav Klaus said after the rejection of the EU pact by Irish voters last week, AFP reports. "It makes no sense to continue the ratification of a dead document."

