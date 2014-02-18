Ad
"In my personal view, the Eurozone should become the United States of Europe" (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Reding predicts eurozone to become a federal state

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission vice-president Viviane Reding has predicted that the eurozone will become a federal state, while urging the UK not to leave the Union.

The Luxembourg politician in Cambridge University on Monday (17 February) recalled a speech by Britain’s World War II leader, Winston Churchill, in Zurich in 1946.

“In my personal view, the eurozone should become the United States of Europe. Like Winston Churchill, I believe that the UK will not be part of this, but it should ...

