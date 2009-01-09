Freezing Balkans await gas conflict solution

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without heating in the Balkans and some businesses had to cut production or close on Thursday (8 January), with resumption of gas flows impossible before next week.
In the Balkans - the European region the hardest hit by the gas crisis - many countries rely almost entirely on Russian gas, which stopped flowing completely on Wednesday.
Many schools have closed as result of the cold and several factories had to stop production, notably in Bu...
