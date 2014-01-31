Ad
Roma are the poorest and most discriminated ethnic minority in Europe (Photo: Council of Europe)

Roma are EU citizens too, Romanian President says

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Romanian President Traian Basescu on Friday (31 January) strongly defended freedom of movement within the EU, saying Roma have the same rights as other EU citizens and should not be misused for populist campaigns.

Seven years after Romania joined the EU, Basescu said that his country is still not "fully integrated" as it is waiting to be accepted in the border-free Schengen area and, sometime in 2018-2019, in the eurozone.

"But I am happy from 1 January we are now fully integrated...

