Uber to appeal decision to halt Brussels ops

The popular peer-to-peer car-hailing service Uber will appeal a Belgian court decision to shut down the unlicensed version of its controversial app in Brussels.

A spokesperson from the US-based company told Reuters on Thursday (24 September) that they would appeal a legal decision that requires them to end the Brussels service within 21 days.

Uber allows people without taxi permits to sell rides via mobile phone app UberPop.

The court delivered its verdict on Thursday follow...