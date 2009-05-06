Ad
Mirek Topolanek warned of the consequences of a No vote (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Czech senate approves EU's Lisbon treaty

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The Czech Senate on Wednesday (6 May) approved the EU's Treaty of Lisbon, a move that was greeted with relief in Brussels and that ups the pressure on Ireland, facing its second referendum on the document.

Fifty-four of the 79 senators voted in favour of the new institutional rules, which introduce an EU foreign minister, a permanent president of the European Council and widely extend the powers of the European Parliament. The lower house passed the document in February.

