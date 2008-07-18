Ad
The verdict extends the scope of EU anti-discrimination rules (Photo: European Commission)

EU court extends anti-discrimination protection

by Renata Goldirova,

EU anti-discrimination rules are not limited to disabled people, but also protect those who provide care to a handicapped relative, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday (17 July).

The legal case was triggered by Sharon Coleman, the mother of a disabled son in the UK, who had lost her job after demanding flexible working arrangements because of her caring responsibilities.

Mrs Coleman also claimed she had faced "abusive and insulting comments" about her and her ill chi...

