MEPs grill 'laughing' Muscat on corruption claims

Centre-right and Green MEPs grilled Malta’s leader, Joseph Muscat, in the European Parliament on Wednesday (14 June), amid four ongoing corruption probes.

Manfred Weber, the head of the centre-right EPP group, which called for the plenary discussion on Malta, said the “substance of the debate” was “why is there still a minister in your cabinet who is the only minister in Europe whose name appears in the Panama Papers database?”.

He also attacked Muscat for having “refused” to giv...