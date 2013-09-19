French minister slams German 'wage-dumping'

A senior French minister launched a broadside at Angela Merkel on Wednesday (18 September), accusing the German government of seeking an unfair advantage by keeping domestic wages artificially low.

Speaking during an interview with BBC news, Benoit Hamon, France's social affairs minister, accused Germany of "pitting workers at seven euros against those who earn 10, 11 or 14 an hour," adding that he wanted to "play fair with an economic model that isn't based on a competition of who can ...