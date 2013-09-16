Ad
Gush Etzion settlement: the letter says Israeli actions, not EU guidelines, threaten to wreck the peace process (Photo: ☪yrl)

Ashton predecessors urge firm line on Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fifteen former high-ranking EU officials and politicians have urged the Union not to bow to Israeli and US requests to alter new rules on settler funding.

They said in a letter, sent on Monday (16 September) to EU foreign ministries and to EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton, that Israel's claims the rules will harm peace talks are not true.

They noted that Palestinians resumed the talks, ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

