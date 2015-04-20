Old boy network seen as alive and well in Poland

Taking part in a public competition to chair one of the biggest national institutions in Poland – the Social Security Office (Zus) - Katarzyna Kalata, a 31-year old expert in law and social security with a PhD, did not expect to cause such a storm.

Zus employs 46,000 people and oversees a sum of money equal to half of Poland’s budget. It is responsible for paying out pensions, disability, and sickness benefits and is often criticised as being inefficient, bureaucratic, and corrupt.

