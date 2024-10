Old boy network seen as alive and well in Poland

Taking part in a public competition to chair one of the biggest national institutions in Poland – the Social Security Office (Zus) - Katarzyna Kalata, a 31-year old expert in law and social security with a PhD, did not expect to cause such a storm.

Zus employs 46,000 people and oversees a sum of money equal to half of Poland’s budget. It is responsible for paying out pensions, disability, and sickness benefits and is often criticised as being inefficient, bureaucratic, and corrupt.

...