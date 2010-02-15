EU officials express 'shock' over Belgian train crash

EU officials on Monday (15 February) expressed their shock and offered condolences to the families affected by a train crash near Brussels, which killed at least 18 and severely injured dozens of passengers.

"It is with profound shock that I've learned of the terrible train crash in Halle this morning. My thoughts and those of the European Commission are with the families of those affected by this tragedy," EU commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in a statement, while also offe...