Manneken Pis - the symbol of Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

Belgium faces new political crisis

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The Belgian government of prime minister Yves Leterme is facing a new crisis and a possible collapse, after the Flemish center-right nationalist party N-VA left the coalition on Sunday (21 September) and announced it would no longer take part in talks on state reforms.

"We are no longer part of this federal coalition government," N-VA party leader Bart de Wewer said, according to the French news agency AFP.

The N-VA is part of the seven-party coalition government which was only fo...

EU Political
EU Political
