Turkey and Armenia normalise ties despite last-minute tensions

Turkish and Armenian foreign ministers on Saturday signed protocols aimed at re-establishing diplomatic ties and re-opening their countries' border after decades of hostility.
Initially thought to be a mere formality, the signing ceremony in a luxurious Swiss hotel developed into a diplomatic drama on Saturday night (10 October), when the Turkish and Armenian ministers were about to call the whole event off after re-igniting the same historic divergences that have long soured their re...
