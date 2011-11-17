Ad
euobserver
Germany is looking at a two-stage treaty change process (Photo: European Commission)

Emergency narrow treaty change now, political union later

EU Political
Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Discussions on changes to EU treaties are focussing on an “emergency, narrow” alteration to the rulebook that governs the bloc, a senior UK government official has said, that will likely focus on giving the European Court of Justice the power to impose sanctions on heavily indebted states without any interference from political leaders.

Any radical rewriting of the Lisbon Treaty will only come down the road, the UK believes, because for all German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s calls on Mon...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU states to speed up austerity, embrace 'limited' treaty change
Cameron tries to save face on mooted treaty change
Spectre of fresh EU treaty returns to haunt ‘incomplete’ Europe
Trichet: EU treaty change needed to 'impose decisions' on states
Germany is looking at a two-stage treaty change process (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections