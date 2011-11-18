Democracy at a discount

The eurozone crisis is yet again a painful reminder of how challenging it is to reconcile democracy and capitalism when the political institutions are lacking. It is now the self-appointed troika - the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank - that decides the Greeks’ future living conditions.
The temporary rescue funds are established outside of the Lisbon Treaty and the Stability and Growth Pact. The funds are set up as a voluntary loan agreement among the eurozone ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
