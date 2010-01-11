Ad
euobserver
Ivo Josipovic campaigned under the motto "Justice for Croatia" (Photo: josipovic.net)

Anti-corruption candidate wins Croatia election

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Social Democrat law professor and classical music composer Ivo Josipovic won Croatia's presidential elections on Sunday (10 January), pledging to back the centre-right government's efforts against corruption on the path to EU accession.

Mr Josipovic won the vote by a sweeping 60.2 percent against his populist rival, Milan Bandic, according to official results out on Monday. The former chairman of the Croatian composers' society compared the event to a "victorious symphony."

Despit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Centre-left tops poll as Croatia heads for presidential run-off
Ivo Josipovic campaigned under the motto "Justice for Croatia" (Photo: josipovic.net)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections