Anti-corruption candidate wins Croatia election

Social Democrat law professor and classical music composer Ivo Josipovic won Croatia's presidential elections on Sunday (10 January), pledging to back the centre-right government's efforts against corruption on the path to EU accession.

Mr Josipovic won the vote by a sweeping 60.2 percent against his populist rival, Milan Bandic, according to official results out on Monday. The former chairman of the Croatian composers' society compared the event to a "victorious symphony."

Despit...