Ad
euobserver
The centre-left has topped Croatia's presidental poll, with corruption and the economy the key issues in the election (Photo: turist.hr)

Centre-left tops poll as Croatia heads for presidential run-off

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Croatian centre-left candidate and strong backer of EU accession Ivo Josipovic has won a third of votes cast in the country's presidential election on Sunday (27 December), putting him in pole position ahead of a January run-off.

Mr Josipovic, the opposition Social Democrat leader, won 32.4 percent - the most votes out of the 12 candidates up for the post.

He topped the poll substantially ahead of his nearest rival, Milan Bandic, the mayor of Zagreb since 2000 and a former Social ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The centre-left has topped Croatia's presidental poll, with corruption and the economy the key issues in the election (Photo: turist.hr)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections