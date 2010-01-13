Enlargement nominee backs Turkish EU membership

Planting his flag firmly in the pro-Turkey camp, the European Commission's incoming enlargement and neighbourhood policy chief, the Czech Republic's Stefan Fuele, said Turkey could one day could become a full EU member during his Brussels interview with MEPs on Tuesday (12 January).

Despite high-level opposition in France and Germany to Ankara's accession, the 47-year-old career diplomat and ex-European affairs minister said he hoped to move forward with negotiations on his watch.