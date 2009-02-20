Latvian government falls

The Latvian prime minister and his government have resigned amid growing political and economic strife in the Baltic country.

Prime Minister Ivars Godmanis submitted his resignation to the president, Valdis Zatlers, on Friday (20 February) afternoon after the two largest parties in the ruling four-party coalition demanded he step down.

Earlier in the day, Mareks Seglins, the head of the People Party, which held the most seats in the coalition, said that his party and the Union of ...