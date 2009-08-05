Ad
Mr Fischer - came from the radical left to become one of Germany's most popular politicians (Photo: Wikipedia)

New names emerge for top EU jobs

by Andrew Rettman,

Former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer should run the European Commission according to MEP Daniel Cohn-Bendit, while British ex-commissioner Chris Patten is eyeing an EU foreign minister role.

"A European mandate would not be the worst thing for Joschka," Mr Cohn-Bendit told the Frankfurt Journal magazine on Tuesday (4 August).

The two politicians know each other since the 1970s, when both took part in street protests for the radical left before later joining the Green par...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Author Bio

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

