New names emerge for top EU jobs

Former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer should run the European Commission according to MEP Daniel Cohn-Bendit, while British ex-commissioner Chris Patten is eyeing an EU foreign minister role.

"A European mandate would not be the worst thing for Joschka," Mr Cohn-Bendit told the Frankfurt Journal magazine on Tuesday (4 August).

The two politicians know each other since the 1970s, when both took part in street protests for the radical left before later joining the Green par...