Gulen faithful at work in EU capital

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the failed putsch of 15 July on Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic teacher who lives in the US and who denies the accusation.

He has outlawed the Gulenist movement, known as Hizmet (meaning “the service”) to its followers, and Feto (meaning “Fethullah terrorist organisation”) to its adversaries.

He has apologised to Turkish people for letting it infiltrate Turkish institutions.

He has also arrested thousands of its sympathisers in Tu...