Mr Stoiber does not see his role confined to the strict mandate he was originally given by the commission (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

EU red tape fighter vows autonomy from commission

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman,

The European Commisson's new anti-bureaucracy adviser, Bavarian politician Edmund Stoiber, has started his work by underlining his political autonomy, vowing to work "independently" and to make suggestions whenever he believes it necessary.

Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and his deputy, industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen, were reminded that they will have little say over the operations and proceedings of a new high-level group aimed at slashing unnecessary laws coming ou...

