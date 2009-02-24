Ad
The Czech EU presidency and commissioners did not get what they came for from EU ministers (Photo: EU Council)

EU ministers at odds over energy and eastern projects

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The bloc's foreign ministers on Monday (23 February) failed to agree on a European Commission proposal to allocate €3.75 billion to energy infrastructure projects and an extra €350 million for the EU's eastern neighbours.

The commission's idea - to use unspent money from the 2008 budget for funding energy infrastructure projects - was taken out of the running after big EU donors such as Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands opposed it.

Unspent EU money normally goes back to...

