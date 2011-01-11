Ad
Neelie Kroes says the Hungarian media law is undemocratic (Photo: European Commission)

EU telecoms chief slams Hungarian media law

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU telecommunications commissioner Neelie Kroes on Tuesday (11 January) joined the chorus of voices speaking out against the Hungary's new media law, after a group of intellectuals led by former Czech President Vaclav Havel wrote an open letter condemning the legislation.

"The recently adopted Hungarian Media Act raises specific concerns regarding its compliance with the EU Audiovisual and Media Services (AVMS) Directive and, more generally, regarding the respect for the fundamental med...

