EU officials to face ethics review

EU officials will in late 2007 face a review of what constitutes conflict of interest or inappropriate corporate gifts, the European Commission said Wednesday (21 March) while defending its new lobbyist register scheme.

"We'll come with observations and proposals in the second half of the year and see where we need to improve the situation and where it can be left alone," administration commissioner Siim Kallas said on the professional ethics of Brussels' 22,000 or so civil servants. ...