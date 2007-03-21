Ad
How big do "petit cadeaux" have to get, before one should declare them? (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU officials to face ethics review

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU officials will in late 2007 face a review of what constitutes conflict of interest or inappropriate corporate gifts, the European Commission said Wednesday (21 March) while defending its new lobbyist register scheme.

"We'll come with observations and proposals in the second half of the year and see where we need to improve the situation and where it can be left alone," administration commissioner Siim Kallas said on the professional ethics of Brussels' 22,000 or so civil servants. ...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

