Christine Lagarde has been France's economic affairs minister since 2007 (Photo: Council of the EU)

French economy minister denies interest in EU competition job

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

French economy minister Christine Lagarde on Wednesday (13 May) denied she is interested in becoming the EU's next competition commissioner, as reported by a German newspaper.

"And why not coach of the PSG [Paris Saint-Germain, a French football club]," she said in response to a journalist's question on the matter while visiting Puteaux, France, AFP news agency reported.

"I am trying to do in the best possible way what I have to do within the government as a minister of finance," ...

