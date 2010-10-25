Ad
Mr Vimont is currently France's ambassador to the US (Photo: SETH BROWARNIK/RED EYE PRODUCTIONS)

France, Ireland scoop top posts in EU diplomatic corps

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French career diplomat Pierre Vimont and Irish EU official David O'Sullivan are to take two of the top posts in the European External Action Service (EEAS).

EEAS chief Catherine Ashton made the highly anticipated announcement at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (25 October) after a final agreement between member states, MEPs and her own bureau on the legal architecture of the corps.

"I promised to appoint the brightest and best and in Pierre Vimont as the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

