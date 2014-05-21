Ad
Slovak secondary school students send a message to traditional parties (Photo: Night Owl City)

Slovak high school voters would send extremists to the EP

by Renata Goldirova, Oxford,

Although Slovak voters are yet to elect 13 MEPs to the 751-strong EU Parliament this Saturday (24 May), high school students have already expressed their preferences.

In recent mock elections, almost eleven percent of their votes – translating into three parliamentary seats – were for the far-right Our Slovakia party.

While these are neither representative results, nor an indicator of the actual upcoming vote, they reveal how the next generation of voters perceives Slovakia, says...

