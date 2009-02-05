Ad
Fifty-four states worldwide have recognised Kosovo as an independent state, including the US and most of the EU (Photo: UN Photo/Afrim Hajrullahu)

MEPs call on whole of EU to recognise Kosovo

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

One year after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, MEPs on Thursday (5 February) called on all EU countries to recognise Europe's newest state.

The European Parliament "encourages those EU Member States which have not already done so to recognise the independence of Kosovo," reads the resolution adopted by MEPs in Strasbourg today.

The document was approved by a large majority - 424 MEPs voted in favour, 133 - against, while 24 abstained.

Kosovo declared unilateral ind...

