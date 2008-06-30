Ad
euobserver
Not quite the presidency agenda Paris wanted (Photo: EUobserver)

Big personality and big problems to mark French EU presidency

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

On Tuesday 1 July, France takes over the EU presidency armed with a big country's sense of the natural order of things, a hyperactive president and a lengthy list of priorities.

But its six month term will operate under the twin black clouds of Ireland's rejection of the EU Lisbon Treaty as well as rising discontent among European citizens about the recent hikes in food and fuel prices.

The Irish question will simmer throughout Paris' reign of the EU as member states try and pull ...

EU Political
euobserver

