Sarkozy urges closer co-ordination of EU economic policies

EU states should work on closer co-ordination of their economic policies in the face of the looming economic crisis, French leader and EU president-in-office Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday (16 October), adding that industry is a sector that should receive particular attention.

"The economic crisis is here and the question [I have asked] is: If we managed to bring a co-ordinated response to the financial crisis in Europe, should we not bring a coordinated response to the economic cris...