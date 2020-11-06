Ad
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban opposes the rule-of-law link mechanism and Budapest has threatened to block the recovery package (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Negotiators from the European Parliament and the German EU presidency on Thursday (5 November) clinched an agreement on a mechanism that for the first time allows suspending or cutting EU funds if a member state breaches the rule of law.

The deal means MEPs and the German EU presidency have unblocked a major political hurdle to agreeing on the €1.8 trillion long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package, that are being dealt with in parallel talks.

Finnish MEP Petri Sarvam...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban opposes the rule-of-law link mechanism and Budapest has threatened to block the recovery package (Photo: Council of the European Union)

