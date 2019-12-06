Ad
Staircase in Valletta building: The Chelgate PR firm's contract with Malta is shrouded in secrecy (Photo: K.H.Reichert)

Investigation

Blood from stone: What did British PR firm do for Malta?

Rule of Law
Investigations
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Chelgate, a British public relations firm, recently defended the Maltese government in a UK enquiry into fake news.

It also worked for Malta on Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Maltese journalist who was murdered in 2017, according to three well-placed sources who spoke to EUobserver.

The firm declined to give details, citing a gag clause in its Maltese contract. The Maltese government also declined.

But Chelgate's Malta job meant Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat was paying...

Rule of LawInvestigationsInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

Author Bio

