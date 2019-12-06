Blood from stone: What did British PR firm do for Malta?

Chelgate, a British public relations firm, recently defended the Maltese government in a UK enquiry into fake news.

It also worked for Malta on Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Maltese journalist who was murdered in 2017, according to three well-placed sources who spoke to EUobserver.

The firm declined to give details, citing a gag clause in its Maltese contract. The Maltese government also declined.

But Chelgate's Malta job meant Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat was paying...