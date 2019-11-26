EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation

Member states, MEPs and the new EU commission are all gearing up to launch a discussion on the future of post-Brexit Europe early next year.

On Wednesday (27 November) EU ambassadors are expected to discuss a German-French proposal that attempts to set out "guiding principles" for the conference on the future of Europe.

The European Parliament is also busy setting up its own priorities and ideas for the conference - which aims to decide some major EU institutional issues, sharpe...