EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini in Washington on 18 June (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU officials prepare for US extravaganza on Palestine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Low-ranking EU officials are to represent Europe when America unveils part of its new deal on the Arab-Israeli conflict in Bahrain next week.

"We are considering the level of attendance that might be most likely a technical level," EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday (17 June) following a meeting with Jordan's foreign minister in Luxembourg.

The US invitation came after Jared Kushner, a White House aide and US president Donald Trump's son-in-law, met Mogh...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

