Inconvenient Facebook truths ahead of EU election

After revelations on how third countries and unidentified organisations sponsored targeted content during the 2016 Brexit referendum, Facebook has put in place new rules for political advertisement in all EU member states.
Under these new rules, paid political content is only allowed in the country where the ad buyer is based in.
While this might make sense in the United States, such an approach is not fit for purpose in ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alberto Alemanno is Jean Monnet Professor of EU law and founder of The Good Lobby.
Alberto Alemanno is Jean Monnet Professor of EU law and founder of The Good Lobby.