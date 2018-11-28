Ad
EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, seen here biking at the UN's annual climate conference in 2016, said that citizens need to know how their choices affect their carbon footprint. (Photo: European Commission)

Climate-neutral EU by 2050 needs us to change lifestyle

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European consumers need to change their behaviour, otherwise it will be very difficult to make the EU's collective environmental footprint climate-neutral by 2050.

That much was clear from the European Commission's strategy paper on climate action published on Wednesday (28 November).

But the commission steered clear of issuing specific recommendations on whether Europeans should eat less meat, take fewer holidays in far-away places, or commute to work by train instead of car.

