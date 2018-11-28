Climate-neutral EU by 2050 needs us to change lifestyle

European consumers need to change their behaviour, otherwise it will be very difficult to make the EU's collective environmental footprint climate-neutral by 2050.
That much was clear from the European Commission's strategy paper on climate action published on Wednesday (28 November).
But the commission steered clear of issuing specific recommendations on whether Europeans should eat less meat, take fewer holidays in far-away places, or commute to work by train instead of car.
