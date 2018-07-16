EU is 'foe', as Trump seeks to make friends with Putin

The EU is a "foe", while the US must "engage" with Russia, Donald Trump has said as he prepares to meet Vladimir Putin.

Trump, the US president, designated the EU as an enemy while talking about a trade war with Europe on the CBS broadcaster on Sunday (15 July).

"The European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn't think [it] of the European Union, but they're a foe," he said.

"In a trade sense, th...