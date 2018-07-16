Ad
euobserver
Trump and wife: Helsinki summit comes after Nato and UK visits (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

EU is 'foe', as Trump seeks to make friends with Putin

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is a "foe", while the US must "engage" with Russia, Donald Trump has said as he prepares to meet Vladimir Putin.

Trump, the US president, designated the EU as an enemy while talking about a trade war with Europe on the CBS broadcaster on Sunday (15 July).

"The European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn't think [it] of the European Union, but they're a foe," he said.

"In a trade sense, th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Stage set for Trump-Putin finale
Nato expands despite Russian pushbacks
Trump wades into Brexit after Nato fiasco
Trump and wife: Helsinki summit comes after Nato and UK visits (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections